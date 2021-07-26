Hank Todys

Chaos Free Cooking

Chaos Free Cooking app ux ui design
The is my first UX project named Chaos Free Cooking! The purpose of the app is for users looking to simplify their cooking experience. Users will enter in their own recipes and then the app will create an easy to follow along guide for the user to use as the move along through the recipe. Feedback is welcome and appreciated!

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
