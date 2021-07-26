Ohnorr

#DailyUI 001- A Sign Up

#DailyUI 001- A Sign Up signup dailyui illustration branding ui design
"Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image." p.s: i really spent time on this cause it's the first day, i thought i was going overboard but i really like how it all came out :)

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
