Valley of the Sun vintage travel poster

This is the last in my mid-century city vintage travel poster series. Although you might not think so at first, the Phoenix Metropolitan area, also known as Valley of the Sun, has a huge mid-century scene. The primary concentrations of these properties are in Scottsdale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, and the city of Phoenix itself. I broke the poster up to feature each of these areas and their architecture. Let me know what you think! 🦊
I still have a lot of posters in the works with different themes, so please stay tuned. If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.