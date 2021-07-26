Rexx DeMarzio

Valley of the Sun vintage travel poster

Valley of the Sun vintage travel poster midcentury mid century modern mid century flat design illustration vector art vector scottsdale valley of the sun arizona phoenix poster art poster design poster
This is the last in my mid-century city vintage travel poster series. Although you might not think so at first, the Phoenix Metropolitan area, also known as Valley of the Sun, has a huge mid-century scene. The primary concentrations of these properties are in Scottsdale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, and the city of Phoenix itself. I broke the poster up to feature each of these areas and their architecture. Let me know what you think! 🦊

I still have a lot of posters in the works with different themes, so please stay tuned. If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.

