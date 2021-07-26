JT Grauke

Bobtail Visual System

JT Grauke
JT Grauke
Hire Me
  • Save
Bobtail Visual System illustration logo brand design freight trucking bobtail design branding ui
Download color palette

Behind Bobtail. A bobtail truck is one that doesn't have a trailer—a very clever name. It served as the inspiration behind the mark and even the emotional story.

How does it feel to live without any drag? To be able to let go of the things that weigh us down or hold us back. It's a story of freedom and happiness as these truckers are able to get more done, faster, and spend more time doing the things that matter to them.

Really excited to see the new Bobtail come to life! I had the pleasure of working with the Bobtail team on a new visual identity and website.

They provide a no-contract factoring tool for truckers. With a background in trucking themselves, they have a unique perspective and have made something that really resonates.

Photographer: https://www.joshuafernandez.com/
Website: https://www.bobtail.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
JT Grauke
JT Grauke
Strategic & story-driven branding and product design
Hire Me

More by JT Grauke

View profile
    • Like