Bobtail Visual System

Behind Bobtail. A bobtail truck is one that doesn't have a trailer—a very clever name. It served as the inspiration behind the mark and even the emotional story.

How does it feel to live without any drag? To be able to let go of the things that weigh us down or hold us back. It's a story of freedom and happiness as these truckers are able to get more done, faster, and spend more time doing the things that matter to them.

Really excited to see the new Bobtail come to life! I had the pleasure of working with the Bobtail team on a new visual identity and website.

They provide a no-contract factoring tool for truckers. With a background in trucking themselves, they have a unique perspective and have made something that really resonates.

Photographer: https://www.joshuafernandez.com/

Website: https://www.bobtail.com/