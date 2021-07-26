Katie Tyler

Her Leaf Illustrations and Icons

Katie Tyler
Katie Tyler
Hire Me
  • Save
Her Leaf Illustrations and Icons ui vector branding illustrator cc illustration illustrator design
Her Leaf Illustrations and Icons ui vector branding illustrator cc illustration illustrator design
Her Leaf Illustrations and Icons ui vector branding illustrator cc illustration illustrator design
Her Leaf Illustrations and Icons ui vector branding illustrator cc illustration illustrator design
Download color palette
  1. icons-and-graphics.png
  2. individual-illustrations.png
  3. individual-illustrations-1.png
  4. individual-illustrations-2.png

Her Leaf is a personalized, online brand that recommends CBD products for women who are looking for help with beauty, mental health, and pain relief.

The intent behind these illustrations is to create an approachable brand that showcases Her Leaf's personal touch with the use of hand drawn, simplistic botanicals/ingredients. These particular botanicals are featured in products that are personally selected for each of their customers.

The icons are playful in nature, which adds to Her Leaf's approachable brand presence. Their organic-shaped backgrounds visually tie them together with the illustrations I created. The icons and illustrations are featured on their site, as well as marketing materials.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Katie Tyler
Katie Tyler
I create beautifully simple, engaging online experiences
Hire Me

More by Katie Tyler

View profile
    • Like