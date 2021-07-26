Mohammadreza Teymoori

Bakery Shop (NanAvaran)

Mohammadreza Teymoori
Mohammadreza Teymoori
  • Save
Bakery Shop (NanAvaran) bread android home page page product shop sweet dark mode ui app design bakery
Download color palette

Part 1
Hi everyone,
The concept here was to give the joyful and playful feeling to the app that bread bring.
I hope you enjoyed it!
Thanks for your likes and comments.
Do you have a unique business app 💡idea? Let's talk about it. We are open for new projects.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Mohammadreza Teymoori
Mohammadreza Teymoori

More by Mohammadreza Teymoori

View profile
    • Like