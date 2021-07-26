New host on-boarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How might we help new hosts feel more committed and prepared to accepting and completing their first trip on Turo?
In late 2019 we developed an A/B test requiring new hosts to schedule a 15-minute on-boarding call with a Turo listing specialist.
The specialist would walk hosts through what to expect, how to be successful as a host, and answer all the hosts remaining questions. After a de-prioritization in 2020, the test was finally launched in early 2021 and performed remarkably well.
Design lead: Loretta Widen, Turo
Illustration support: Samantha Hensley, Turo