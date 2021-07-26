Loretta Widen
New host on-boarding

How might we help new hosts feel more committed and prepared to accepting and completing their first trip on Turo?

In late 2019 we developed an A/B test requiring new hosts to schedule a 15-minute on-boarding call with a Turo listing specialist.

The specialist would walk hosts through what to expect, how to be successful as a host, and answer all the hosts remaining questions. After a de-prioritization in 2020, the test was finally launched in early 2021 and performed remarkably well.

Design lead: Loretta Widen, Turo
Illustration support: Samantha Hensley, Turo

