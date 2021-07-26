Jim Hatch

QuadraDeuce Hot Rod Illustration

QuadraDeuce Hot Rod Illustration line art illustration cutaway automotive technical illustration
QuadraDeuce '32 Ford Illustration

Technical Illustration of the all wheel drive QuadraDeuce Hot Rod. All drawn by hand with limited internal reference using Photoshop with a Wacom tablet.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
