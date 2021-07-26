Loretta Widen
Automated ID Verification

How might we ensure all Turo guests have valid driver's licenses before they pick up the car from their host?

This was the question we asked ourselves to reduce the friction and awkwardness between hosts and guests at pickup.

The Automated ID verification flow was built to verify a guest's drivers license and match their face to the license at the time of booking. This would act as step one in a multi-phased project to ensure that Turo and hosts are confident that the keys are handed off to the right guest.

Design lead: Loretta Widen, Turo
Illustration support: Carolyn Pulvino, Turo

