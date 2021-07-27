Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze

Miraculum | SAAS healthtech product

Alexander Plyuto 🎲
ooze
Alexander Plyuto 🎲 for ooze
Hire Us
  • Save
Miraculum | SAAS healthtech product medtech web application medicine service branding telemedecine medical app saas website medicine product online medicine sheduling tool management tool visual identity product page medicine healthtech healthcare saas product landing page hero section
Miraculum | SAAS healthtech product medtech web application medicine service branding telemedecine medical app saas website medicine product online medicine sheduling tool management tool visual identity product page medicine healthtech healthcare saas product landing page hero section
Miraculum | SAAS healthtech product medtech web application medicine service branding telemedecine medical app saas website medicine product online medicine sheduling tool management tool visual identity product page medicine healthtech healthcare saas product landing page hero section
Download color palette
  1. shot 01.png
  2. shot 02.png
  3. shot 03.png

Hi all 👋
How nice that medicine is becoming available wherever there is access to the Internet. Pandemic 😷 has speeded this up so that we can get better medical services, such as consultations or visual inspections, at any convenient time.

_______

ooze.design | hello@ooze.design

ooze
ooze
design as enchantment
Hire Us

More by ooze

View profile
    • Like