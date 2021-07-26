Kompozicije

'90s Malibu Barbie

'90s Malibu Barbie summer vibe summer neon colors neon ice cream malibu barbie barbie illustration graphic design design collage
Bright, neon colors, first inspired by refreshing ice creams I enjoy during summer reminded me on '90s Malibu Barbie and her friends and their outfits back then. Irregular shapes that looks like waves reflects that chill summer vibe, flowy, relaxed, warm...

