Heather Rose

2020 KUCD Portfolio Review Social Media Graphics

Heather Rose
Heather Rose
  • Save
2020 KUCD Portfolio Review Social Media Graphics texture vector design sans serif adobe graphic illustrator typography quote social media graphic custom typography hand lettering lettering
Download color palette

Words by Carl Sagan with an added phrase at the end. Hand lettered quote for a social media advertisement concept for the 29th Annual Nunzia Alagia 2020 KUCD Portfolio Review. Worked in collaboration with Gina Naseef (https://ginanaseef.com/) on this project with creative direction from Professor Denise Bosler PhD (https://www.bosler.com/).

Heather Rose
Heather Rose

More by Heather Rose

View profile
    • Like