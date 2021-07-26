Mily Sin

DailyUI #014 - Timer - Apple Watch Pomodoro

DailyUI #014 - Timer - Apple Watch Pomodoro
Day 14 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Tiny screens are so pleasant to design for in terms of simplicity but also so challenging

The Pomodoro method of working was my favourite during university where I studied Business & Management. It doesn't quite work with the deep flow like modes when designing though.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
