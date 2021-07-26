Graphite Study of Kirkjufell on Paper

Trending designs to inspire you
Pencil drawings can be deeply dramatic if the medium is pushed to the limit. This 16 hour, study of Kirkjufell (Iceland) helped me understand how to build layers of graphite to create stark contrasts and movement on a relatively small scale, (5.5 x 7.5 inches).