CodeBase - Registration Form – "Idz Pan w UI" Exercise

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey! This shot was made as practice for exercise published on amazing polish UI/UX blog www.zebza.net . The purpose of the exercise was to create landing page – registration form of IT publisher.
More info about exercise: https://zebza.net/idz-pan-w-ui-1/
Design made in Sketch, illustration in Affinity Designer.
Hope you like it ✌️