Blazej Wilczynski

CodeBase - Registration Form – "Idz Pan w UI" Exercise

Blazej Wilczynski
Blazej Wilczynski
Hey! This shot was made as practice for exercise published on amazing polish UI/UX blog www.zebza.net . The purpose of the exercise was to create landing page – registration form of IT publisher.

More info about exercise: https://zebza.net/idz-pan-w-ui-1/

Design made in Sketch, illustration in Affinity Designer.

Hope you like it ✌️

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Blazej Wilczynski
Blazej Wilczynski

