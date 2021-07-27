V. Alipov

Marketing Platform — Website

Good Tuesday, Dribbblers 👋

Today I'm sharing a little experiment with isometric illustration and noise. This concept focuses on the markenting and task control platform. With this platform you organize your tasks and monitor the progress of your project.

Hope you will like this design concept ❤️

