Visual identity for Danish AYA MAI.

AYA MAI is the friend with whom you explore your feelings about the nuances of being young and figuring out life. Knowing she doesn’t have all the answers, she’s constantly seeking an honest inner dialogue with herself and those who are listening - finding herself in a postmodern era, where nothing is defined and life is a ‘project me’. She uses her music to translate and make sense of all the moving pieces in her head - a crafted soundscape of vivid colors and semi-translucent fabrics woven between contrasts of light and dark, simple and complex, existential reflections and small talk. It’s an openness and vulnerability; a community where we all feel safe and art is our escape. In the end, we’ll all meet on the dance floor, sing along and work it out together.

This project was designed independently in collaboration with AYA MAI and Green Mountain Lodge.

Photography: Jannick Boerlum

Secondary typeface: General Type Studio

Client:

Artist: AYA MAI (AYA MAI, Kris Mai, Jona Mai)

Management: Josh Greenberg / Green Mountain Lodge