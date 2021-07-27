Ruben Daems (.com)

Acticraft - Brand identity

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
  • Save
Acticraft - Brand identity logomark branddesign online store vector illustration mark identity brand designer design branding logo brand identity logo design construction logo construction app
Download color palette

Brand identity design for Acticraft.

Acticraft is an online store for the construction and home improvement industry.

I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email - hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

More by Ruben Daems (.com)

View profile
    • Like