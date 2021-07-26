Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yondr Studio

Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
branding woodcut scratchboard engraving mark logomark logo design logo
Unused concept from a logo project completed a little while back. We agreed it wasn't quite the right fit for the job in the end but were enjoying the mysterious quality of it nonetheless.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
The illustration & design studio of Nathan Yoder
