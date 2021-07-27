Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alan Long

WSJ CEO Summit — Auditorium

Alan Long
Alan Long
government product design web design ceo rish sunak vip live stream live wall street journal wsj virtual event event
Typically the Wall Street Journal hosts business leaders in Davos for the WSJ CEO Council, an exclusive forum in which key issues of the day are discussed. The coronavirus has made this impossible so Cheerful Twentyfirst were challenged with building a virtual experience to replace it.

The Auditorium is where attendee's can watch the event. The interface aims to provide only the most relevant information.

Alan Long
Alan Long
Design & Dev for Cheerful Twentyfirst

