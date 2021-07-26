Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matias Nuñez

Music Player - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 13)

Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez
  • Save
Music Player - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 13) art beyonce design ui argentina user interface uiux daily ui dailyui challenge
Download color palette

Music player challenge.

I thought of a “background mode” for a music player. I love when big screens, like TV's, have beautiful images that decorate the room, and usually, every song has some kind of visual work or art that goes with it, why not use them?

Thirteenth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Matias Nuñez
Matias Nuñez

More by Matias Nuñez

View profile
    • Like