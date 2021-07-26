Music Player - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 13)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Music player challenge.
I thought of a “background mode” for a music player. I love when big screens, like TV's, have beautiful images that decorate the room, and usually, every song has some kind of visual work or art that goes with it, why not use them?
Thirteenth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)