Iván García

Suek Fdz. Art Collection Prints

Iván García
Iván García
  • Save
Suek Fdz. Art Collection Prints illustration fashion design clothing art san luis potosi mexico graphic design design
Download color palette

Client: Suek Fdz.
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Fashion Designer
Key Briefing Features: Suek Fdz. is a fashion designer with an experience of +10 years making urban clothes and casualwear for people between 18 and 40 years.

Iván García
Iván García

More by Iván García

View profile
    • Like