Advanced reporting (Experiential Marketing App)

Advanced reporting (Experiential Marketing App) app desktop filtering filter configure kpis kpi report reporting advanced ux ui
I've been working on Advanced reporting functionality for an experiential marketing app and here it is the fruit of my labour. The process of creating report is quite... advanced (of course it is advanced reporting), so I split it into 2 steps:

Step 1: Configure report (You add the KPIs, you choose the type of visualization and how the chart should be grouped by: Area, Staff and Date–Quarter)
 Step 2: Refine results (You can filter the generated report to specific criteria: Brand, Area, User and so on)

What do you think of this? Let me know down in the comments.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
