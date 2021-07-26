Hepius Digital Medicine App

With the crazy inflation in Nigeria and devaluation of the Naira, prices of meds have increased two or four fold depending on the medicine. In my case, it quadrupled in price and became scarce. I searched for weeks asking around for someone to help find my prescription meds to no avail. So, I decided to design an app that would have definitely helped make my search easier and help people like me with Chronic illnesses in Nigeria to find their medication, seek consultation and find a medical Specialist.

This is just one of three main features of the app - Emergency consultation, Find a Doctor and Find prescription.