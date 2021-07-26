Granular ratings flow

How might Turo ensure that cars are kept clean and well maintained for guests? This was the question we set out to answer during 2020, when our company focused on the projects that would reduce the impacts of COVID-19 on the business.

Our solution was to develop a granular rating flow that asks for additional ratings based on five categories: cleanliness, maintenance, communication, convenience, and listing accuracy.

The goal was to add this guided flow to our pre-existing rating flow to collect the data and feedback and give hosts insights on how to improve. We would also display the ratings on the vehicle page to help guests compare cars easier.

In addition to designing the flow, we also developed a status bar component that would help standardize how we show progress in the future.

UX/UI by: Loretta Widen, Turo

Illustration by: Samantha Hensley, Turo