Just finished my first design for #dailyui #001

Created in Photoshop, still trying to make friends with XD. I wanted to use glassmorphism, and cheery colors. I had hoped to make the orange button more glass-like, but all the Styles from my older Photoshop are not in my new version, so that didn't happen. #dailyui #001