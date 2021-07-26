Ambrose Soehn

Webflow landing page design, branding, and messaging

I designed the layout, branding, illustrations, functionality, and messaging for this landing page and implemented it via Webflow. Check out the live version at www.chirpshop.co

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
