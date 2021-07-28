Impetus landing page design

Hey there,

I just finished one more project for the design studio. Impetus as a company allows you to create your successful business. The critical word here is “Create.” Guys are so creative, and they help businesses showcase their strong sides. IF THEY DIG OUT YOUR “WHY,” THE MAGIC WILL STARTS.

Working with agencies could be a little nervous, but it always works when you see the final result. And look what we have done together.

You can find all the blocks in their place and a good balance between illustrative elements and photography. And all the shapes on the background. Everything here looks consistent and in harmony. Honestly, I like this type of project.

Let me know what you think of it.

Design — Figma

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates