Uzair Hasnain

Podcast App

Uzair Hasnain
Uzair Hasnain
  • Save
Podcast App mobiledesign uiux design ui mobile ux figma
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋,

Here's the UI design for a Podcast app where users can discover and listen to the best podcasts on a wide range of interesting topics.
Hope you like it. Feedback is always appreciated.
-----------------------------------------

Do you have an awesome project?
💌 Let's Talk at : design.uzairhasnain@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram & LinkedIn to see more designs like this.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Uzair Hasnain
Uzair Hasnain

More by Uzair Hasnain

View profile
    • Like