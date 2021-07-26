Gabriel de Soulages

Falls, n°7 (Oil)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Falls, n°7 (Oil) rapids water waterfalls quebec oil oil painting alla prima brushstrokes saint anne falls illustration landscape painting fineart painting
Download color palette

Falls, n°7 (oil painting on three 20,5 x 15 x 0,3 cm wood panels)

What could be better than a small triptych to end this series on the Chute Sainte-Anne? Shown here in a classic and spectacular way, it rumbles with all its power.

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like