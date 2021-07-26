Blake Johnson

To Heaven Restored

To Heaven Restored
A piece about the mystery of the holy incarnation, inspired by The Great Litany.

I packed a lot of abstract ideas & colors in here but loosely sought to convey an ascension from nothingness into newness, illuminated divinely, & leading through life, death, & resurrection.

This piece was used for an album cover featuring songs that were also exploring The Great Litany.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
