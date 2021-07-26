To Heaven Restored

Trending designs to inspire you
A piece about the mystery of the holy incarnation, inspired by The Great Litany.
I packed a lot of abstract ideas & colors in here but loosely sought to convey an ascension from nothingness into newness, illuminated divinely, & leading through life, death, & resurrection.
This piece was used for an album cover featuring songs that were also exploring The Great Litany.