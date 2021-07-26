Dorian Avila

goodlad barber htx | Logo Design

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila
  • Save
goodlad barber htx | Logo Design logo illustration crosshatch etching logo designer logo concept vintage logo logo design
Download color palette

goodlad barber htx • Barber Shop • Logo Project

Watch my process video:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CClXdZAgpLs/

Tablet......................Wacom Cintiq 22”
Computer................MacBook Pro
QuickTime...............Recording
Premiere Pro…………Video Edit
Adobe Illustrator……Vector

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila

More by Dorian Avila

View profile
    • Like