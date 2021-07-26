DailyTV+ | Home Page | Web Design | Streaming App

Shoaib Mumtaz

web ui website ux netflix redesign netflix streaming application streaming app web design design mobile design mobile app mobile ui ui
Home Page | Stream App |Web-design ✨
The client wanted a modern design for a streaming application. So, I made this design for how their Main/Home page.
Main design theme/idea was to use layer and background blur, popping colors, and efficient use of space.
Hope you'll like it.
