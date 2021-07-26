Greens and blues for sLOVEnian athlets on OI

For this Open cup and marble acrylic pour I was inspired by colours of our country Slovenia and our athlets on OI. When I think of my country I normaly think of greens and blues, and I added gold to celebrate our first gold medal on Olimpic games in Tokyo 2021.

Colours:

- Amsterdam white

- Amsterdam prussian blue phthalo

- Pebeo iridescent blue green

- Amsterdam emerald green

- Amsterdam greenish blue

- Vallejo cyan blue dark

- Pebeo iridescent precious gold

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

