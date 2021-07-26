Greens and blues for sLOVEnian athlets on OI

Trending designs to inspire you
For this Open cup and marble acrylic pour I was inspired by colours of our country Slovenia and our athlets on OI. When I think of my country I normaly think of greens and blues, and I added gold to celebrate our first gold medal on Olimpic games in Tokyo 2021.
Colours:
- Amsterdam white
- Amsterdam prussian blue phthalo
- Pebeo iridescent blue green
- Amsterdam emerald green
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Vallejo cyan blue dark
- Pebeo iridescent precious gold
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
