Greens and blues for sLOVEnian athlets on OI

For this Open cup and marble acrylic pour I was inspired by colours of our country Slovenia and our athlets on OI. When I think of my country I normaly think of greens and blues, and I added gold to celebrate our first gold medal on Olimpic games in Tokyo 2021.

Colours:
- Amsterdam white
- Amsterdam prussian blue phthalo
- Pebeo iridescent blue green
- Amsterdam emerald green
- Amsterdam greenish blue
- Vallejo cyan blue dark
- Pebeo iridescent precious gold

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

Link to FLOWER SHAPED CUP and SPLIT CUPS:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ledbfg/?sec...
https://youtu.be/6wyHQ5gBXPw

