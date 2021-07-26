INKSCAPE / Website Redesign - Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Redesign project from my webdesign course for the Inkscape website. Desktop and mobile version.
Inkscape is a free and open source vector illustration software.
The main idea was to make the website more visual and showcase the creations from the community. The illustrations I used are from the Inkscape community.
Home page, features, download, contribute, login and article page redesign.