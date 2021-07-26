Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Birthday Flyer Template

Birthday Flyer Template vip birthday
Birthday Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will be the perfect invitation for your Night Club event or party! All elements are in individual layers and the text is fully editable!

2 PSD files – 4”x4” with 0.25” bleed + 1080×1080 Rgb Social media ready
Clearly labelled folders and layers

GET IT HERE: https://1.envato.market/3Pj26r

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
