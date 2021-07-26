Khaled Pappu

Abstract Logo Design

Khaled Pappu
Khaled Pappu
  • Save
Abstract Logo Design a logo logo brand khaled pappu simple logo dribbble logo concept creative logo brand identity logo idea logo desinger logo inspirations logo type logo mark logo design logos abstract branding logo graphic design abstract logo
Download color palette

Abstract Logo Design/A Letter Logo (Ready For Sale)
The design can be used for any Startup or Existing Company.

If you like the design, do appreciate it and 'Follow' me. Please share your valuable opinion in the comment section.

Need a modern logo or re-design your branding?

Let's talk about your projects:
☛ E-Mail: khaledpappu7@gmail.com
☛ WhatsApp: +88 01831165612

Thanks for watching...😊

Follow me on 👇
Dribbble | BehanceUplabsLinkedIn | Twitter | FacebookInstagram

Khaled Pappu
Khaled Pappu

More by Khaled Pappu

View profile
    • Like