Gensler Website Redesign Concept

Gensler is a global design and architecture firm. Organized into 16 diverse practice areas covering a broad spectrum of industry sectors, Gensler delivers a range of project types for clients around the world. The main task was to create a modern UX/UI design concept for one of the largest architecture companies in New York. The new website design is minimal, clean, unique and content oriented.