Bank mobile app

Hey, all

Have you ever thought that online banking can be fun and even pleasant? Me — No!! One of my banks is so disgusting, so I’m not too fond of it.

That is why I want ed to break down this paradigm and create something unique and interactive. The problem was with this concert banking app that they were too dull and too old. So I wanted to revamp everything.

Hey there, here is an Application that you want to download and install, Right? These stripes on the background and resonating with cards — it’s all one concept. I am in love with these transitions and motion in general. Will you download this app to have your online banking look like this?

Design — Figma

Animation — AE

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates