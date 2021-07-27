Taras Migulko

Bank mobile app

Hey, all
Have you ever thought that online banking can be fun and even pleasant? Me — No!! One of my banks is so disgusting, so I’m not too fond of it.
That is why I want ed to break down this paradigm and create something unique and interactive. The problem was with this concert banking app that they were too dull and too old. So I wanted to revamp everything.
Hey there, here is an Application that you want to download and install, Right? These stripes on the background and resonating with cards — it’s all one concept. I am in love with these transitions and motion in general. Will you download this app to have your online banking look like this?

Design — Figma
Animation — AE

