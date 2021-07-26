Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva

Gensler Website Redesign Concept

Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva
Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva
  • Save
Gensler Website Redesign Concept app webdesign design creative architecture redesign website uxui ux ui
Download color palette

Gensler is a global design and architecture firm. Organized into 16 diverse practice areas covering a broad spectrum of industry sectors, Gensler delivers a range of project types for clients around the world. The main task was to create a modern UX/UI design concept for one of the largest architecture companies in New York. The new website design is minimal, clean, unique and content oriented.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva
Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva

More by Zulfiyya Shikhaliyeva

View profile
    • Like