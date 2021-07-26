Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mushroom & Spinach Pasta Recipe for How to Help the Planet Week

Mushroom & Spinach Pasta Recipe for How to Help the Planet Week foodillustration painting watercolor illustration ill
Here's my illustrated recipe for the "How to Help the Planet Week" Instagram Challenge. All painted by hand with watercolor and gouache with a little procreate to finish.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
I'm an illustrator that loves history and ghost stories.
