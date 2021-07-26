Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rameen Mohsin

Rameen Mohsin
Rameen Mohsin
envelope graphic design
made this envelope keeping things in mind . did not made any design in the middle and top right corner as these areas are for name and stamps. keeping it simple , elegant yet affective

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
