Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sydney Curry
✦✦✦
Unused Brand Identity
To the logo graveyard unfortunately, unused marks for the Louisville Cardinals forward. The concept is an SC lettermark combination based primarily off of Syd's nickname, Da Ticket.