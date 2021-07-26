Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sydney Curry ✦✦✦ Unused Brand Identity

Sydney Curry ✦✦✦ Unused Brand Identity personal athlete branding monogram lettermark logo basketball
Sydney Curry
✦✦✦
Unused Brand Identity

To the logo graveyard unfortunately, unused marks for the Louisville Cardinals forward. The concept is an SC lettermark combination based primarily off of Syd's nickname, Da Ticket.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
