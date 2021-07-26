Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
El Ellis
✦✦✦
Unused Brand Identity
To the logo graveyard unfortunately, unused marks for the Louisville Cardinals guard. The concept is an E lettermark based primarily off of bull horns to represent El's hometown of Durham, NC (The Bull City).
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.