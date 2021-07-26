Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dylan Winters

El Ellis ✦✦✦ Unused Brand Identity

Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters
  • Save
El Ellis ✦✦✦ Unused Brand Identity monogram lettermark personal branding athlete logo basketball
Download color palette

El Ellis
✦✦✦
Unused Brand Identity

To the logo graveyard unfortunately, unused marks for the Louisville Cardinals guard. The concept is an E lettermark based primarily off of bull horns to represent El's hometown of Durham, NC (The Bull City).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters

More by Dylan Winters

View profile
    • Like