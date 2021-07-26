Iván García

7B Anniversary Media Design

7B Anniversary Media Design branding san luis potosi mexico craft beer streaming social media graphic design design
Client: Cerveza 7B Anniversary
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Craft Beer Company
Key Briefing Features: Celebrations of Cerveza 7 Barrios' 10th anniversary included a live-streaming event featuring local music bands, interviews and other viewer-friendly activities.

