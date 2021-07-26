Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaghayegh

ProMotion

Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
Hire Me
  • Save
ProMotion admin panel ipad iphone campaign marketing mobile app prototype ux ui design
ProMotion admin panel ipad iphone campaign marketing mobile app prototype ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. 6.jpg
  2. 7.jpg

Here are some shots from one of our previous projects, with random data and some edits under NDA agreement.#cycling#campaigncreator#marketing#branding
Contact us for freelance projects
Stay tuned!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
A design team backed by software engineers. Let's chat
Hire Me

More by Shaghayegh

View profile
    • Like