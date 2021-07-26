TANDEM Party Prints Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Client: TANDEM Party
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Language Learning Event
Key Briefing Features: Held at an old house in the historic district of San Luis Potosí, the design for this event features cacti that is usually found in the city's outskirts, and people speaking different languages.