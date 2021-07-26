Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TANDEM Party Prints Design

TANDEM Party Prints Design people tandem languages illustration san luis potosi mexico print design print graphic design design
Client: TANDEM Party
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Language Learning Event
Key Briefing Features: Held at an old house in the historic district of San Luis Potosí, the design for this event features cacti that is usually found in the city's outskirts, and people speaking different languages.

