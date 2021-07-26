Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ariful I. Sunny

Rely App Design

Ariful I. Sunny
Ariful I. Sunny
  • Save
Rely App Design app design creative card management banking system credit card bebit card minimal clean modern uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting the Rely Application. Rely is a virtual bank account that allows virtual debit and credit card.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

If you have any projects to discuss, feel free to knock me anytime at arifulislamsunny@gmail.com.

Skype: "arifulsunny"

Find me in Upwork

Follow me:
Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | Pinterest

Ariful I. Sunny
Ariful I. Sunny

More by Ariful I. Sunny

View profile
    • Like