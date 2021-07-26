Iván García

La Cucaracha Búlgara Icon Design

Iván García
Iván García
  • Save
La Cucaracha Búlgara Icon Design logo mexico bulgaria vexillology logo design branding icon graphic design design
Download color palette

Client: La Cucaracha Búlgara
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Furniture and Decoration
Key Briefing Features: Literally meaning "The Bulgarian Cockroach", the icon features hieraldric color pattern for the Bulgarian flag on the cockroach's body.

Iván García
Iván García

More by Iván García

View profile
    • Like