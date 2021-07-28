Bruno Perrier

BW 8

Bruno Perrier
Bruno Perrier
  • Save
BW 8 vintage pattern lines dots line art black black and white ska drink girl people face cartoon comic character vector procreate illustrator minimal illustration
Download color palette

From a new series of black and white portraits.

Bruno Perrier
Bruno Perrier
Minimal weird sh*t.

More by Bruno Perrier

View profile
    • Like